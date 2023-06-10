Ansarullah warns Saudi Arabia of turning Yemen into nuclear waste dump

Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement has denounced Saudi Arabia's attempts to turn Yemen into a dumping ground for its toxic nuclear waste.

In a statement on Friday evening, the Yemeni National Salvation Government's Ministry of fisheries warned about the consequences of any agreement between Saudi Arabia and the former exiled Yemeni government regarding nuclear radiation resulting from toxic waste.

The move portends a major environmental disaster due to the impact of Saudi waste, which has been and will be buried in the desert and marine areas in Yemen, the ministry warned.

The Yemeni ministry also made clear that efforts to turn Yemen into a dump of toxic waste amount to a "crime against humanity," calling on the international community to take immediate action to stop them.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a deadly war of aggression against Yemen in March 2015 to reinstall the country's former Riyahdh-friendly government.

The ongoing war has turned Yemen into the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

