Saudi Arabia uses nuclear program as bargaining tool toward Israel: Expert

Iran’s former official at the Iranian foreign ministry has said that if it is to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Riyadh can only use this issue as a playing card to secure more interests.

Qassem Moheb Ali told ILNA that Israel’s concern about the nuclear program of Saudi Arabia is that Riyadh will leave the peaceful nuclear activity cover and move towards the military use of nuclear energy.

The expert also noted that we should pay attention that by raising the request of being nuclear, Saudi Arabia is looking for a bargain in the framework of normalization of relations with Israel.

It is possible that Saudi Arabia's competition with Iran and the UAE is also relevant regarding nuclear activities, he said, adding that the nuclear issue should be considered as a bargaining tool of Riyadh so that they can finally gain more points.

He emphasized that “I believe that if the goal is to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Riyadh can simply use this issue as a playing card to secure more benefits.”

