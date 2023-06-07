Expert outlines Syrian government disagreements with internal oppositions

An expert on regional issues has said that the armed factions of the Syrian opposition believes that the unarmed movement of the opposition was built and paid for by Damascus and they should not be given any share of power.

Hassan Hani Zadeh referred to the requests of the Syrian oppositions to negotiate with the government of this country, saying that part of the opposition believes that new elections should be held in Syria and a national unity government should be formed, although their demand is not compatible with the current situation in Damascus and especially the restoration of Syria's relations with the Arab countries.

Other groups believe that in the same situation, they should negotiate with Damascus in order to get a reasonable share of the Syrian government as their interests, he told ILNA.

He added that the third group also believes that the discussion of returning to the body and sociopolitical structure of Syria should be discussed without political partisanship.

“The Syrian government believes that the opposition of this country should lay down their arms and obey the Syrian constitution and then enter into negotiations, but there is still a difference of opinion among all three groups present in the Syrian opposition regarding the model of confronting Damascus and negotiating with them,” he noted.

