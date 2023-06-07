OIC calls for international probe into killing of Palestinian child

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian toddler Mohammad Haytham Tamimi at the hands of Israeli occupation forces, calling for an independent international investigation into the heinous crime.

“The OIC considers that this crime is one in a series of continued Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, including children, with no less than 28 children having been martyred at the hands of the Israeli occupation since the beginning of this year,” the OIC’s general secretariat said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mohammad, who was only two and a half years old, was shot in the head by Israeli occupation forces on Thursday near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank as he and his father, Haytam Tamimi, were sitting in their parked car outside their home. They were transferred to a hospital, where Mohammad remained on life support until he was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

In its statement, the OIC said it was working to “hold the Israeli occupation accountable for all its violations that amount to war crimes, to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, and to enforce the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy".

