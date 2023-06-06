112 Palestinians killed by Zionists in West Bank in 2023: UN

Zionist occupation forces and settlers have killed at least 112 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and in the occupied East al-Quds since the beginning of 2023, the United Nations has said in a report.

The report released on Saturday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that 107 Palestinians have been killed and 4,229 have been injured at the hands of Zionist troops in the Israeli-occupied territories of West Bank and al-Quds so far this year.

An additional five Palestinians have been murdered and some 105 others have been wounded by extremist Zionist settlers in 409 attacks they have carried out in the occupied territories over the same period, the UN said.

Furthermore, the Israeli regime has demolished some 575 Palestinian-owned homes since the start of 2023, it added.

Eighteen Israelis have been killed and 111 have been injured during Palestinian demonstrations in the occupied territories this year, according to the report.

More than 600,000 occupying settlers live in over 230 settlements illegally constructed since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

