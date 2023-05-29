Expert outlines UAE, Saudi Arabia's new round of disagreements

​An expert on regional issues has said that the UAE was known as the media city of the region, but now Saudi Arabia is looking to return the two channels Al Hadath and Al Arabiya to Riyadh so that it can maneuver against Abu Dhabi with more power.

Evaluating the new round of disagreements between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Reza Mirabian told ILNA that the absence of Bin Zayed in the recent summits in Saudi Arabia has shown that the UAE has entered into an obvious and serious contradiction.

Many of the contradictions that have increased the differences between these two countries are centered on the case of Yemen, he said, adding that the approach of the government of Sana'a to Riyadh and the partial resolution of the differences between the Yemenis and the Saudis somehow caused the UAE to be upset about this situation.

The expert continued that “from another point of view, it should be understood that the media war between Saudi Arabia and the UAE is intensifying; Until recently, the UAE was known as the media city of the region, but now it is said that Saudi Arabia is looking to return the two channels Al Hadath and Al Arabiya to Riyadh so that it can act more powerfully against Abu Dhabi.”

