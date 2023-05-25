The West aims to create war of attrition in Ukraine by sending fighter jets: Expert

An expert on Europe has anticipated that Ukraine would launch a new attack against the Russians in Ukraine because of receiving a large number of military weapons.

Evaluating the reasons for sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine by the U.S. and the members of NATO, Morteza Makki told ILNA that the fact is that the war in Ukraine turning into a war of attrition has caused the Western countries to continue sending military weapons at different levels.

Exporting and sending heavy and strategic weapons show that the Ukraine war will not end soon, but the process is intensifying, he noted.

However, some international observers believe that along with Russia, the European countries and the U.S. also don’t want to expand the Ukraine war beyond the sphere of Ukraine and the borders of this country, he continued.

“All of these components indicate the continuation of an attrition war. And undoubtedly sending F-16 fighter jets from the West to Ukraine and training its pilots will deepen the crisis,” he emphasized.

He also added that there is a possibility that Ukraine would seek to launch a new military operation in its territory and against the Russian soldiers because of receiving a huge amount of military weapons.

