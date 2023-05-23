Under the Great Leadership: DPRK

-New Flourishing Socialist Living Space in Pyongyang

The picture below is a new flourishing living space that has formed a characteristic architectural group in Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. On April 16, 2023, the inauguration ceremony of the 10 000 flats as the first stage in the Hwasong area, was held. Present at the ceremony were also the working people and their families who will live in this area.

The street decorated by dazzling illuminations with the firework display as the background in the nocturnal sky eloquently proves what kind of socialist ideals the country is now aspiring after.

-Tremendous Change of River Pothong Tells History of Love for the People

With the passage of time, the bank of the River Pothong is changing in its appearance, leaving no traces of the past, along with the powerful advance of our developing country.

Until the liberation of the country, the mud wall dwelling area along the River Pothong was a slum area packed with shanties and dugouts. It was also a place of hatred, because every year the flood took away precious lives, fortunes and cropland.

Right after the liberation, President Kim Il Sung, worried about the life of people in this area suffering from flood, personally initiated the work of rerouting the River Pothong. On May 21, 1946, he attended the ground-breaking ceremony and delivered a historic speech of encouragement.

The citizens from all strata in Pyongyang city rushed to the construction site in response to his speech. And the massive work of improving the River Pothong was completed within a short period of 55 days, although it was said to take at least 15 years.

Since then, the new history of happy changes has started on the River Pothong which was once called the river of tears and resentment.

Afterwards, President Kim Il Sung saw to it that man-made isles and ponds are well created to make a good match with the scenic beauty of the river and the river be stocked with fries in large number so that the River Pothong can turn into an excellent cultural recreation area for the people.

Chairman Kim Jong Il, wisely led the work to transform the river into a better shape, true to the noble intention of the President since he cared more than anyone else about the misfortunes and sufferings of our people caused by the River Pothong.

Thus, the bank of the River Pothong where there was not a single big street before the liberation came to have modern streets in a row. These include the ones of Chollima, Kyonghung, Ponghwa and Pulgungori as well as monumental edifices like People’s Palace of Culture, the Pyongyang Indoor Stadium, Changgwang Health Complex, the Ice Rink and Chongnyu Restaurant.

Today, the history of love for the people continuesto be inherited by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, together with the River Pothong.

The Mansugyo Meat Store with a total floor space of more than 5,000 square meters, and the Mansugyo Soft Drink Stall with a total floor space of more than 3,000 square meters were wonderfully built as people’s assets under the meticulous guidance of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

And in the last year, a downtown quarter called Kyongryu-dong which boasts of socialist civilization was built on the scenic spot along the river bank, adding to the beauty of the River Pothong and the joy of people.

The River Pothong which was transformed into a model of capital culture, will continue to flow year after year along with the prosperity and development of our fatherland, telling the love for the people cherished by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who finds the greatest pleasure in people’s joy and happiness.

-Story of Green Turf

At balmy springtime, the colorful sea of flowers and the vast expanse of green turf in every part of Pyongyang city are now gracing the streets more beautifully, adding to the vitality of people’s life.

Ever-changing appearance of new modern streets and good-matching trees and green turf of all kinds make up wonderful sceneries. Such reality of today is unthinkable apart from the devoted efforts of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un to transform Pyongyang into a picturesque city in a park.

12 years ago, he personally initiated the construction of a modern turf research base capable of breeding new strains of ever-green turf suitable for the climate and natural features of our country. He also gave detailed direction and solution for its implementation and solved all problems arising in the construction.

Despite his busy schedule with many state affairs, he frequently inquired about the progress of the construction of turf institute and even personally provided them with many research equipment, experimental apparatus, reagents, and up-to-date computers. Thanks to the meticulous attention and care of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, the Turf Institute was completed within a short period of a few months.

One day in May 2013, he visited the Turf Institute of the Bioengineering Branch under the State Academy of Sciences. Though it was a weekend, he did not take a rest but looked around several places of the institute. He was very satisfied with the fact that the laboratories and research rooms were well-equipped as befits the characteristics of the institute studying turf.

That day, he said that the purpose of his visit to the Turf Institute is not to look around the well-furnished buildings and laboratories but to make sure the institute play an important role in propagating ever-green turf across the country true to the intention of the Party. He also gave teachings to bring about innovation in turf research and breed many turf strains that are not only ever-green, but also good-looking with resistance to cold and treading.

He said that a priority should be given to the scientific research in the science era with his promise to send modern equipment needed for their research.

There are many countries and leaders in the world, but none of them has ever devoted heart and soul to the civilization and prosperity of the country. Even on Sunday when all the people in the country were having a good time, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un gave such meticulous teachings on how to set lawn in the streets.

The Turf Institute, outfitted as a center for turf research in our country, will make a great contribution to transforming the whole country into more beautiful and happy paradise of people, handing down the stories of love and benevolence of Comrade Kim Jong Un, who has made devoted efforts to provide our people with more civilized environment and to change the appearance of the country.

