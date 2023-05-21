Expert outlines possible Saudi-Israel normalization

​An expert on the region has said that if Saudi Arabia enters into normalization relations with Israel, this action should be considered as ignoring the occasional Zionist attacks on Jerusalem.

Sabah Zangeneh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the Saudis are undoubtedly not ready to announce normalization with Israel because basically, the Zionist regime is considered a tense geography from the outside in terms of security and politics, he added.

The expert continued that if Saudi Arabia enters into the normalization of relations with Israel, this action means disrespecting the Palestinian youth who are fighting against the Tel Aviv soldiers, and on the other hand, this action should be considered as ignoring the occasional attacks of the Zionists on Jerusalem.

I don't think that Saudi Arabia can create a serious consensus among the Arab countries that will eventually lead to the normalization of relations with Israel, he said , adding that but the efforts of the American president may even turn into applying multiple pressures against Saudi Arabia and the crown prince of this country. But again in the end, everything depends on Riyadh regarding the normalization of relations with Israel, he said.

