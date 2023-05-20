​Expert outlines three goals of the West in supporting Ukraine

Iran’s former ambassador to Norway has said that the republics separated from the former Soviet Union have concluded that they should move toward the West because, from their point of view, Moscow is getting weaker.

Evaluating reasons for the increased mobility of NATO and the U.S. in Central Asia, Abdolreza Faraji Rad said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that when the West and NATO entered the scene to prevent Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sent their aid to Kyiv, they put three main goals on their agenda.

“The first goal was inflicting cost on Moscow in the economic field, especially in the energy field. The second issue was the strategic weakening of Russia, and the third issue is the military issue,” he added.

If Russia shows weakness, the equation will undoubtedly change, he said, adding that it seems that the republics which have been separated from the former Soviet Union have concluded that they should move toward the West because, from their point of view, Moscow is getting weaker.

If the war in Ukraine continues and the Russian economy gets weaker than the current situation, then these countries may gradually move towards the United States, and at that point, the Western policy will replace Russia in Central Asia, he noted.

