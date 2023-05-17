Today’s Pyongyang: DPR Korea

General Secretary Kim Jong Un Cuts Inauguration Tape with Senior Party and Government Officials at the Inauguration Ceremony of First-stage 10 000 Flats in Hwasong Area in Pyongyang

-Beautiful Urban Landscape

These are some sights of Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which is covered with different species of trees and flowers.

-Pyongyang in Spring

Spring has come to Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and the city is ablaze with all colours of beautiful flowers. The pedestrians in the streets also glow with optimism, hope, joy and happiness, adding more to the brilliance and liveliness of the city.

-Moran Hill in April

In April, Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, glows with the beautiful spring colours. The place, which offers the best spring view of the garden city, is Moran Hill standing in its central part. In particular, the spring scenery seen from the Ulmil Pavilion on the hill, which was built in the mid-sixth century, has been regarded as one of the eight famous scenes of Pyongyang from olden times.

The turrets of the old walls built on the cliffs of the hill provide a panoramic view of the city’s modern streets, as well as historical remains of more than a thousand years ago.

Moran Hill in April is an enchanting blend of natural beauty and artificial beauty.





