Palestinians in Gaza celebrate victory after Zionists accept truce

​People of Gaza have poured into the streets to celebrate the victory of Palestinian resistance forces against the Zionists after the Israeli regime was forced to accept a truce following a five-day war.

According to Palestinian media reports, the people of Gaza began to chant slogans on the streets of the enclave after the truce with the Israeli regime was announced late on Saturday.

Palestinians in Jabalia Camp also celebrated the victory while Palestinians residing in the Nahr al-Bared camp in northern Lebanon also held a gathering to mark the victory.

The Zionist regime of Israel and the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza agreed to a truce that officially took effect at 10 pm (19:00 GMT), the Al Jazeera news channel quoted Palestinian officials as saying.

Based on the agreement, “The two sides will abide by the ceasefire which will include an end to targeting civilians, house demolition, an end to targeting individuals immediately when the ceasefire goes into effect.”

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that Palestinian groups had fired 1,234 rockets from Gaza at Israeli targets and that the Israeli army had attacked 371 targets in Gaza since the beginning of the recent developments earlier this week.

It added that out of a total of 1,234 rockets fired by Palestinian groups, 976 ones crossed the border of Gaza and entered the occupied territories.

endNewsMessage1