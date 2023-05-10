Expert outlines Syrian’s president possible trip to Saudi Arabia

An expert on the region has said that the possible trip of the president of Syria to Saudi Arabia is important from this point of view because it can be a positive regional and international achievement for Syria and other Arab countries that should be considered a new redefinition of policies by the countries of the region.

Reza SadrolHosini told ILNA that the developments that happened in the region in the current situation are showing fundamental changes to some extent.

The possible trip of Bashar Al-Assad to Saudi Arabia is important from this point of view that it can be a positive regional and international achievement for Syria and other Arab countries that should be considered a new redefinition of policies by the countries of the region, he emphasized.

Rationality is being institutionalized among Arab countries, the expert said, adding that the recent developments show that Riyadh is eager to normalize relations with Damascus and is increasing and deepening the level of their relationships.

