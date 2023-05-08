Expert outlines reasons behind Sullivan's trip to Saudi Arabia

Mehdi Motaharnia, an expert on international relations, said that the U.S. is pursuing a grand strategy that is aimed at maintaining the U.S. status as a global superpower.

The expert told ILNA that the visit by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to Saudi Arabia should be seen within the context of this strategy.

He said the U.S. seeks to ensure that Saudi Arabia, a historical ally of Washington, is on its side.

“On the other hand, this visit should be seen as an attempt to create harmony between Riyadh and Tel Aviv,” Motaharnia said.

He also said that Sullivan’s trip is important from the perspective of China-Saudi relations.

The U.S. national security advisor paid a visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday and held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The meeting was also attended by the national security advisors of the United Arab Emirates and India. Western press reports indicated that the meeting was aimed at fostering integration between India and Arab states in a bid to contain China’s rising influence in the region.

endNewsMessage1