For Promoting the People’s Wellbeing: DPRK

-Housing Construction: Top Priority Task in the DPRK

At its Eighth Congress held in 2021, the Workers’ Party of Korea, the ruling party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, set it as a major goal of the new five-year plan to build 50 000 flats in Pyongyang, the capital city.

In April 2022, 10 000 flats were inaugurated in the Songsin and Songhwa area as the first entity, showing its efforts to attain the goal.

On April 16 this year, another 10 000 flats were inaugurated as the first stage in the Hwasong area, the second stage of the 50 000-flat construction project in Pyongyang.

All these are fruition of the spirit of absolute and unconditional service for the people, the view on the people, of the WPK that regards the work of bringing wellbeing to the people as its top priority task and has set it as something it aspires to do to provide the citizens of the capital with more stable and cultured living conditions.

-Sea Change Brought About in One Year

The Hwasong area in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has undergone a sea change in its appearance. Just in one year the area has turned into modern residential quarters with various shapes of super-high-rise and high-rise apartment houses, public buildings, neighbourhood-serving amenities and other facilities distributed for the residents’ convenience.

Construction of another 10 000 flats is in full swing now, following the first stage.

-Home of Happy Life

People wish to live in their own houses free from cares and worries. It is just a humble wish for anyone.

But in capitalist societies where a handful of the privileged circle rules everything and exploitation of man by man and social inequality are becoming commonplace, the number of homeless people wandering the streets is increasing day by day.

It is reported that the number of people who wander the streets without their own homes in the U.S. is 582 462 nationwide. 30% of them either lives in vinyl tents on the streets or sleeps in trash cans.

Such tragic reality is not only confined to the U.S.

According to the recent data released by the local authority of Wales, the number of the homeless has increased by 591 in the area, reaching as many as 1 567 there. To make things worse, no less than 9 228 families are on the brink of becoming homeless due to price hikes.

The annual report of the Abbé-Pierre Foundation of France also claimed that the number of the homeless has increased by more than two times compared to 330 000 in 2012. It blamed the government for its insufficient effort to resolve the problem disregarding the reality where high inflation is dealing a blow to those in low-income bracket with poor housing condition and weakening their family.

The reality clearly shows that the “public welfare” and “rapid growth” being frequently advocated by the capitalist politicians and their mouthpieces are no more than for the purpose of “election” and “trade ad.”. It also proves that the capitalist society, though clad in silk of “economic growth”, “model of modern civilization” and “material prosperity”, cannot cover up its the anti-popular nature and its status of being polarized into the rich and the poor.

No wonder the U.S. newspaper “Worker’s World” once deplored that capitalism is on the way to the grave due to its incurable chronic disease.

The capitalist society is trampling on the demand and interests of the people who are the creators of history and material wealth. By contrast, the socialist society serves for the masses of people and provides them with genuine life based on policy and law.

People in our country have no worries about life necessities, though their life is still not so luxurious and affluent.

The noble love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for people has opened the golden age of construction when homes of happiness are being built and provided to the ordinary working people free of charge.

Among them are Ryomyong Street and Songhwa Street, terraced residential district in Kyongru-dong and Samjiyon county, a model of modern mountainous city that provide all convenience to the ordinary working people. Such wonderful houses have recently been built in Pyongyang, the capital city and in every part of the country under the leadership of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who is devoting heart and soul to the people, possessing of great love and the spirit of serving the people.

Today many ordinary innovators, scientists and educators are leading a civilized life to their hearts’ contents as they are living in modern houses that are envied by the world.

The incredible reality reflects the true feature of the socialist system of our own style which is being transformed into the wonderland full of happiness by the devoting effort of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who cherishes the motto of believing in people as in heaven and opening a new era of prosperous and powerful country.

Modern houses being sprouted up on this land will turn our country into a blessed fairyland that promises the bright future of the socialism of our own style.

