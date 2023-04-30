​Deepening relations with Russia important for Israel: Expert

An expert on Russia has said that sending weapons from Israel to Ukraine is Washington's strategy.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Shoyeb Bahman explained the aspects of military cooperation between Israel and Ukraine and the reasons for sending weapons from Tel Aviv to Kyiv.

He considered this issue complex and multidimensional, saying that Israel during the last years has tried to deepen its relationship with Russia more than in the past along with its strategic relationship with the U.S.

In the current situation and especially in Ukraine's case, Israel isn’t considered an independent player, and basically, Tel Aviv can’t make decisions on its own, he added.

So Israel is inevitable to cooperate with the U.S. and democrats for its survival, the expert continued.

“It seems somewhat unlikely that Israel wants to approach Kyiv in a situation where Ukraine has entered into an all-out challenge with Moscow, because Russia monitors Israel's behavior seriously, and on the other hand, Tel Aviv knows that getting too close to Ukraine can overshadow relations with Moscow,” he noted.

endNewsMessage1