Arab League slams Israeli assaults on al-Aqsa Mosque

The Arab League has condemned the Zionist regime’s incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque, warning the regime of dire consequences for its crimes against the holy sites of Islam and Christianity.

In a statement on Sunday, Saeed Abu Ali, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general for Palestine and the occupied Arab territories warned about the dangers of the Zionist regime’s attacks and plots against Islamic and Christian holy sites, especially its desecration of the Bab al-Rahma prayer area in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The bloc also held the occupying regime fully and directly responsible for the consequences of its increasing and continuous crimes.

According to Palestinian news outlets, Israeli forces stormed the Bab al-Rahma prayer area on Saturday and inflicted great damage inside, as Muslim worshipers were celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The Israeli troops also assaulted Palestinian youths, who were on their way to perform the Eid prayers, beating them with sticks near the Lions’ Gate in occupied al-Quds.

Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have condemned the Israeli acts of violence and vowed to defend their sanctities in the face of the regime’s assaults.

