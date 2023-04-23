Legal System for the People: DPRK

-Socialist Constitution Under Absolute Support of People

December 27 is a historic day when the Socialist Constitution of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was promulgated.

The Socialist Constitution promulgated in 1972 is the law of people that President Kim Il Sung personally wrote provision by provision.

After the demise of President Kim Il Sung, Chairman Kim Jong Il formulated the constitution into Kim Il Sung Constitution by adding to the constitution a preface that stipulates the immortal exploits of President Kim Il Sung.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un codified the Juche-oriented ideas of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il on state building and their exploits in it.

And in April 2012, he named the constitution Kim Il Sung-Kim Jong Il Constitution.

The Socialist Constitution is composed of preface, 7 Chapters, and 172 articles. It is unparalleled in formation and content, as they are totally of our own style, unlike from the constitutions of other countries which stipulate the organization system and authority of the state. Thus, as a law of people, it has received the absolute support of our people during the last 5 decades.

The superiority of a certain law depends on how thoroughly it safeguards the sovereign rights and interests of the popular masses in terms of law.

This year alone witnessed a great variety of stories about the people’s joy and their gratitude toward the socialist system

Despite the severe difficulties caused by diseases and series of natural disasters that have driven the whole world into turmoil, a modern street of the people has been built in the Capital, a new era of rural rejuvenation is being opened up and villages and streets have become brighter with the laughter of the children who receive dairy products under our Party’s love for posterity and with the beaming faces of students in their new school uniforms.

The international community is sparing no admiration and compliment before the proud reality unfolding in all parts of our country.

A Brazilian figure said as follows: In Brazil, many people became homeless due to floods and landslides in the past year. But, many people, ordinary working people in particular, are provided with new homes free of charge in Korea, and it is just hard to believe. Such miracle is possible only in the DPRK upholding an outstanding leader in high esteem.

A businessman from Liaoning Province, China also expressed his feelings as follows: Songhwa Street and residential district in Kyongru-dong of Pyongyang are as sight worthy as the downtowns of developed countries, the splendid apartments looking like sails or flags, formation of trim highways and various buildings are joined according to formative arts resembling an animation world.

As it is highly praised by the international community, the genuine rights and happiness, and the brilliant future of our people are firmly guaranteed by our Socialist Constitution. With such a powerful weapon of law, our people are vigorously advancing toward the great prosperity of our country.

-Korean People’s Life Seen Through the Housing Law

The happy life of the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is guaranteed in part by the Law of the DPRK on Housing.

The law, enacted in January 2009, stipulates that it is an essential requirement of its socialist system for the state to take responsibility for solving the housing problem for the people.

It is quite surprising that the state bears the full burden for building houses for all the people across the country.

In recent years the country has built many modern houses. Last year alone, Songhwa Street with super-high-rise and other apartment houses was built, and the working people including families of persons of merits and labour feats moved to the luxury house in the newly-built Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District in the capital city of Pyongyang. And new villages sprang up one after another in the rural areas in various parts of the country. These majestic urban apartment houses and one-storeyed and low-rise rural houses provide an eloquent proof of the advantages and viability of the law on housing.

The law, while stipulating that the state shall build modern urban and rural houses at its expense and distribute them to the people free of charge, clarifies the problems related to the people-oriented principles to be adhered to in distributing them.

The law stipulates that houses shall be provided preferentially to Heroes, veterans of the Fatherland Liberation War, honoured disabled ex-soldiers, former military officers, teachers, scientists, technicians, meritorious persons, model workers, families with triplets and those with many children; it also prescribes the principle of distributing houses, which are provided with cultured conditions for sufficient relaxation, to those working in the challenging and labour-consuming sectors; in particular, it mandates that victims of natural calamities be provided with houses. In recent years different regions of the DPRK, particularly North and South Hwanghae provinces and South Phyongan Province, suffered serious damage from a series of flooding, heavy rains and typhoons. In order to relieve the victims of the misfortune immediately, each time the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and the government set housing construction as the primary task for the rehabilitation projects, and mobilized national potentialities as a whole, thus erecting new streets and villages in the shortest possible period and providing the victims with new houses.

What is noteworthy is the fact that housing construction in the country is geared to providing the people with stabler and more civilized living conditions, and that it is not aimed at gaining financial profits but turning the state’s assets and the fruits of the creative labour of the working masses into a source of their wellbeing.

The law also stipulates that no permission shall be given to the designs of houses, which do not accord with the fixed standards nor ensure convenience, safety, hygienic prescriptions for human health and cultural standards and which are of the same style.

As the new houses built in the countryside last year show, they are built in different forms–one-storeyed, low-rise and terraced with different shapes of roofs like flat and sliding ones.

It is a consistent policy of the WPK to satisfy the ever-increasing cultural and emotional demands of the people by building a succession of new streets, villages and other architectural groups that will go well with the height of the civilization of the times.

This year, too, it set housing construction, an undertaking most favoured by the people, as a top priority in its policies, and unfolded a grand plan for the construction in the capital city and rural communities. The construction of the 10 000 flats in the Hwasong area which started last year is about to be inaugurated. And now the country is pushing ahead with the construction of another 10 000 flats as the second-stage project in the Hwasong area and a new street with more than 4 000 flats in the Sopho area in the capital city. It is also giving a stronger spur to housing construction in the rural areas by drawing on the experiences it gained last year.

Thanks to the people-oriented law and the WPK’s correct policy for applying it thoroughly and accurately, more cultured and better houses are built and provided to the people in the DPRK.

-Law on Childcare, A Unique Law of Tender Loving Care

The law on childcare was adopted in the DPRK at the 6th Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly held in early February 2022. It is the most superior socialist law which provides all conditions for bringing up our children as the kings and queens of the country and as the pillars of the future.

At the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th WPK Central Committee, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un set it as the greatest desire of our Party and state to provide more improved fostering conditions even at the cost of a huge sum of money, stressing that no work is more important than bringing up our children in good condition. He also took a step to ensure that the state set as its policy to provide the children across the country with dairy products and other nutritional food.

The newly adopted law on childcare stipulates that the childcare-related work is a work of national and social importance and that it is an important communist policy to bring up the children at the expense of the state and society.

There is a clause in this law which touches the hearts of all people.

The State shall establish a well-organized system of production and supply for children’s nutritional food, provide all children with dairy products and other nutritional food free of charge on a regular basis and ensure the best fostering conditions.

What the state suffers loss for the posterity is not the loss; the more fund we spend on the work for children, the brighter the future of country will be. This is the noble view on posterity and firm political creed cherished by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

In May 2022 when the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un was so busy leading the struggle to shield the laughter and future of the people across the country from the threat of malignant disease, he gave a valuable teaching that dairy products should be provided to all the families with children.

To dedicate himself to the rising generation even when we are in a worse situation; to move forward towards the future of communism with the might of that love. This is just his immutable love for rising generation.

Indeed, each and every article of the law on childcare is permeated with the unshakeable will and noble aspiration of the Workers’ Party of Korea which regards the children as the most precious beings in the world and spares nothing for them.

Even at this moment, in every part of the world, there are children in their infancy who suffer from hunger and diseases, fall victim to unseasonable natural disasters and endless conflicts, and wander with their parents seeking refuge at their most apt age for learning and playing.

But in our country, the Party and government, which hold dear millions of children, provided all mothers with the unique law on childcare – an affectionate letter of assurance about child upbringing. With this law, the happy laughter and singing voices of our children are reverberating far and wide.

When we think about the law on childcare, the great law of love for posterity, we bear in our mind what the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un said. He said that if the rising generation born on this land are growing well in a good environment, the national power of our Republic will gain as much strength.

