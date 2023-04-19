Iraq and Turkey can mediate in Ukraine war: Expert

​The former director general of the Middle East at the Iranian foreign ministry has said that Turkey and Iraq are suitable countries to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow is facing many military problems and I believe that nothing will happen in the case of Ukraine soon, Qasem Mohebali told ILNA.

If in the region, a country can mediate the tension between Ukraine and Russia, we should undoubtedly mention the name of Turkey because it is a member of NATO and has an important place in the political literature of Western and Eastern countries, he noted.

In the meantime, Baghdad's policy towards the countries of the region and the border of the Persian Gulf clearly shows that Iraq seeks to strengthen its relations with the Arab countries, he said, adding that “for this reason, the diplomatic apparatus ruling Baghdad is trying to enter into negotiations with the Europeans and China in this way and strengthen its relations with this trend.”

Accordingly, the role of countries like Iraq, which was neutral in the case of Ukraine, is considered very important, he emphasized, adding that from a regional and international point of view, the parties to the conflict may refer to other countries in order to finally reach a peace agreement.

