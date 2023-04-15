Quds Day, world's solidarity day with Palestine: Hezbollah Chief

​Secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah in an address on the occasion of International Quds Day, said that it has turned into a day for world nations' solidarity with Palestine, and the occupied Holy Quds.

Referring to the world nations' support for the Palestinian nation and the liberation of the occupied Holy Quds, Hassan Nasrallah said that the most important message of International Quds Day is a message of solidarity and support for the Palestinian nation, and "I address the Palestinians and ensure them that they are not alone".

"The International Quds Day also has a message for the enemies, which further aggravates the worries and horrifies them while we celebrate this day with self-confidence, amid full security, mightily and prestigiously, yesterday the Zionist regime had red alert status all over its frontiers, and was dispatching hollow and worthless threats for all neighbors of the occupied lands," added the Hezbollah secretary general.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah further stressed that under such conditions that a red alert was announced all over the usurper Israeli regime, the Resistance Front territories were all enjoying full peace and stability.

"The different developments at the international scene, the region, and in Palestine, included the declining trend of the US hegemony, which indicates the United States is not as strong as in the past decades and has for instance after many years of imposing economic and diplomatic siege against Venezuela retreated from there, and also from Afghanistan, creating such instability in that country, which is not in line with US interests, but depends on dialogues and compromises," he added.

