Zionist settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque once again

Zionist settlers with support from their military forces attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Quds on Sunday once again.

The Zionist military forces have started a new round of aggression against the Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque as they first attacked the Palestinian worshippers at the mosque on Wednesday (April 5) and wounded over 200 and arrested 400 others, Al Jazeera news channel has reported.

Since that day, Al-Aqsa has turned into a scene of tension created by the Zionist regime of Israel against the worshippers.

In response to the Zionists' aggression and crimes, the Palestinian resistance groups have shot missiles at the settlements in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip and northern parts of the occupied lands several times.

The Palestinian resistance groups have stressed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is their red line and any aggression against it will face a strong response.

endNewsMessage1