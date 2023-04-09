Syrian air defense intercepts missiles fired by Zionists

Syria’s air defense has intercepted missiles fired by the Zionist regime targeting various regions of the Arab country, including the suburb of the capital Damascus.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported early Sunday that several explosions had happened in the vicinity of the Syrian capital.

Although SANA has not yet confirmed reports on the Zionist regime’s attack on Damascus, it merely said that the Syrian authorities had ordered a probe into the blasts.

Social media accounts run by resistant movements in the region said that the Syrian Army’s air defense systems had confronted missiles fired by the Zionists from the occupied Golan Heights.

A Syrian official said on condition of anonymity that around 5 a.m. local time the Israeli enemy had fired some missiles from the Golan Heights, adding that the army’s air defense systems intercepted the missiles which had targeted various regions.

According to the official, the attacks failed to inflict any material damage.

