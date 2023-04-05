Democrats seek Trump’s removal from politics: Expert

An expert on the U.S. has said that Democrats know that if Trump enters the upcoming elections, he can turn the situation against them.

Trump is the first president of the U.S. who went to court and we should know that this political tension can remove him from the 2024 presidential election, Mehdi Motaharnia told ILNA.

The important point is that undoubtedly, Democrats know that if Trump enters the upcoming elections, he can turn the situation against them, and for this reason, the Democrats are trying to stabilize their stance by sidelining Trump, he said.

The main goal of the Democrats is to remove Trump from the political arena, he noted.

