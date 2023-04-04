Doha will accept Syria into the Arab fold: Expert

An expert on Arab countries' affairs has said that Tel Aviv believed that by concluding the Abraham accords, it could manage the situation in the Arab world in its favor, but that did not happen.

Not only the Arab countries of the region, but also Saudi Arabia has understood that after 12 years, the solution to Syria is not a military one, but the crisis related to this country only has a political and diplomatic solution, Reza Mirabian told ILNA.

Referring to the need to change Qatar’s view of Syria, the expert said that “given the current situation, it must be said that Doha will have to accept the presence of Syria in the category of Arab countries. It should be noted that Qatar cannot move against the will of Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.”

He noted that Tel Aviv believed that by concluding the Abraham accord, it could manage the situation in the Arab world in its favor, but that did not happen.

