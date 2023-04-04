Israeli Air Strike in Syria Kills Two Civilians: State Media

Syrian state media reported that two civilians were killed in an Israeli air raid on Tuesday targeting the capital, Damascus.

The attack also caused “material damage” to the city, according to an unnamed military source cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency. Missiles were also fired at the country’s southern region.

This latest strike is part of a series of similar attacks in recent days that have left several Syrians injured and two Iranian IRGC officers martyred.

On Sunday, five Syrian soldiers were injured in airstrikes on Homs, while an Iranian military adviser was killed in a raid on Friday. Another IRGC officer was killed in a missile strike last week. All of these attacks have been condemned as Israeli aggression by officials in Tehran and Damascus.

In a statement on Friday morning, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani vehemently condemned the attacks that the “aggressive Zionist regime” conducted against a number of sites in Damascus and its suburbs on Thursday and Friday.

He said it is shocking and distressing that the international community has failed to show an expected and deterrent reaction to the continuous military attacks by the Zionist regime against Syria, which have targeted civilian airports and even residential areas, noting that such muted response has encouraged the Israeli regime to continue violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign member state of the United Nations and to repeat crimes against the Syrian citizens and military forces.

The United Nations has urged Israel to “spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of hostilities,” but the operations appear to have only escalated in recent weeks.

The Zionist regime has carried out hundreds of air attacks against civilian and military targets in Syria in recent years, including two missile strikes this month on Aleppo International Airport, which marked the third attack by Israeli forces on the air transport facility in six months.

