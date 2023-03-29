Expert outlines effect of Iran-Saudi deal on Yemen case

An expert on Yemen said that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia is an important step that can affect the war in Yemen.

Taleb Al Hosni told ILNA that the way out of the war in Yemen is through Yemen-Saudi negotiations, not Saudi-Iran negotiations.

He noted that of course, this does not mean that they cannot use Iran as a mediator.

The agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia is an important step that can affect the war in Yemen, but only in one way, and that is the recognition of the new reality by Saudi Arabia and the United States, he added.

