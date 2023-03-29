Biden not to invite Netanyahu ‘in near term’

​Chaos and unrest in the occupied territories and Tel Aviv are to the extent that US President Joe Biden has been forced to say that he would not invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “in the near term.”

Biden criticized the Zionist regime’s so-called judicial reform plan in an unprecedented move in front of correspondents on Tuesday, noting that he is "concerned" about the situation in the occupied land.

“Like many strong supporters of Israel, I'm very concerned. I'm concerned that they get this straight. They cannot continue down this road. I've sort of made that clear," the US president warned.

Despite the fact that the US Ambassador to Tel Aviv Thomas Nides told the New York Times on Tuesday that Biden would host the Israeli premier in Washington within the coming months, Biden said that he was not going to invite Netanyahu to the White House in the near future.

Nides also has told the Times of Israel that there has not been set an exact time for Netanyahu’s trip to the US.

The ambassador also said in an interview with i24NEWS Television channel that the Israeli prime minister would be invited to visit Washington in mid-April.

Prior to Biden’s comment, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council declared on Tuesday that there had not been set any program for Netanyahu’s trip to the US so far.

The Israeli premier fired back later Tuesday on Biden’s comments, claiming that the Zionist regime is independent and takes decisions based on its citizens’ will and not on external pressure, including from best friends.

For over 12 weeks, the Zionist regime has been grappling with a wave of protests and strikes against Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform plan.

