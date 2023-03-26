Biden Declares Emergency for Mississippi Due to Storm Damage

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Mississippi on Sunday after a powerful storm tore across the state, killing at least 25 people there and one in Alabama.

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the affected areas, a White House Statement said.

The funding will be available to affected people in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey, the statement said, Reuters reported.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path Friday night. One man was killed after his trailer home flipped several times in Alabama, AP reported.

