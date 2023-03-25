Lebanon’s political situation is still stagnant/ Beirut’s most important asset is resistance: ex-minister

Lebanon’s former labor minister has said that this country has gone through political and economic crises in the last months.

Tarad hamadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that in the last months, the political groups in Lebanon couldn’t reach a deal on political and economic problems, and the political crises in this country have continued during the last year.

“The agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia created a strong incentive to deal with the presidential election crisis, but by setting a two-month deadline for the implementation of this agreement, we must wait for its achievements to be implemented, because some believe that this agreement can lead to an understanding in Lebanon,” he added.

The former minister has noted that the political situation in Lebanon is still stagnant, adding that of course, despite all these challenges, one can still be optimistic about the future of Lebanon, because the country has many strengths and its most important asset is its human power and its resistance, which defeated the enemy.

