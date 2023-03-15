Turkey Could Ratify Finland’s NATO Bid Ahead of Elections on May 14

Turkey is planning to approve Finland’s NATO bid, independently from Sweden’s, ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections that will take place on May 14, two Turkish officials said on Wednesday.

The Turkish parliament is highly likely to ratify Finland’s NATO membership before it closes mid-April for elections, the officials said, Reuters reported.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto will visit Turkey on Friday to discuss his country’s bid to join NATO with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

