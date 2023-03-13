Pyongyang to Be More Beautiful and Magnificent

-Construction of Another Street Launched in the DPRK

On February 25 this year there was a blasting, which signalled groundbreaking of the construction of a new street in the Sopho area at the northern gateway to Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

This was another blasting, following the blasting on February 15 for groundbreaking of the construction of 10 000 flats as a second stage in the Hwasong area in the city.

According to the plan for building 50 000 flats in the city, which was put forth at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the country completed in April 2022 the project for building 10 000 flats on Songhwa Street, launched in March 2021, and has nearly completed the project for building 10 000 flats as the first stage in the Hwasong area, launched in February 2022.

This year the project for building 4 100 flats in the Sopho area, the second-stage project for building 10 000 flats in the Hwasong area and the construction of the Kangdong Greenhouse Farm are going on simultaneously on the construction front in the capital city.

-New Street in Pyongyang Seen on Artist’s Impressions

On February 25 this year, in the presence of Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for building a new street in the Sopho area in the capital city of Pyongyang.

This project envisages building a characteristic street with over 4 000 flats at the northern gateway to the capital city of Pyongyang in 2023 in the sidelines of construction of 10 000 flats as the second stage in the Hwasong area according to the plan of building 50 000 flats in the city, a task set forth at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

When the project is finished, there will appear at the northern gateway to the capital city a splendid street, an ideal street for the people, with a grand street axis and residential quarters consisting of super-highrise apartment houses and other houses of different shapes in good harmony with public buildings. This will add to the modern character and splendour of Pyongyang.

-A New “Farm Town” To Be Built in Pyongyang

February 15 saw the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Kangdong Greenhouse Farm in the Kangdong area in the suburb of the capital city of Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, broke ground at the ceremony.

Kim Jong Un had long conceived a plan for building a modern large-scale greenhouse farm so as to provide the Pyongyang citizens with sufficient amounts of fresh vegetables all year round.

It will not be long before the area is turned into a new “farm town” which showcases the Workers’ Party of Korea’s far-reaching plan of rural revolution and the level of modern civilization which the country aspires to.

-Courageous Mettle of Young People of the DPRK

The Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, held in December last year, advanced it as an important task for construction this year to erect a characteristic street, consisting of over 4 000 flats, at the northern gateway to the capital city of Pyongyang in the sidelines of construction of 10 000 flats in the city, and decided to entrust the whole project to the Socialist Patriotic Youth League and Paektusan Hero Youth Shock Brigade.

As soon as the decision was made public, young people in Pyongyang and various other parts of the country, numbering over 100 000, volunteered for the project.

In his speech made at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project held on February 25, Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said: I have no doubt that our young builders will create a dignified symbol of the development of socialism and its future, which will startle the world, at the northern gateway to Pyongyang by fully displaying the mettle of the Korean young people who are prepared to brave fire and water in response to the call of the Party and motherland and who love waging the revolution and working.

