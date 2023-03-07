The US Secretary of Defense arrives in Iraq on an unannounced visit

The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, arrived in Iraq today, Tuesday, on an unannounced visit.

An official said Austin's visit was meant to show Washington's commitment to maintaining its military presence there.

"What will hear (the Iraqis) from him is a commitment to maintaining the presence of our forces, but it is not only about the military tool", a senior official in the US military told Reuters.

"The United States is broadly interested in a strategic partnership with the Government of Iraq," added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

