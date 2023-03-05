Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah Reappointed as PM

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al Sabah has been reappointed as prime minister following an Emiri decree on Sunday, state media reported.

Sheikh Ahmad has now been tasked with forming a new government, state news agency Kuna said, following the resignation of the previous government in January, The National News reported.

The former PM had submitted his cabinet's resignation after weeks of tension with the National Assembly over requests to question two cabinet ministers.

He had served as prime minister since July 2022, when he was appointed following the resignation of the previous government more than two months prior.

