Russia against Building World in Interests of Only One Country, Says Putin

The world should change, though Moscow is against building the new world in the interests of only one country, the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Regardless of the talk that Russia is the legal successor of the Soviet Union… in the legal sense, it is true, though we are not speaking about legal sentences, about the potential. Today’s Russia has different potential. We understand it and we agree that the world should change," Putin told "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel when answering questions by journalist Pavel Zarubin, TASS reported.

Moscow is never against such changes, including in the UN, thinking about reforming it. "But what are we against? Against building the new world only in the interests of one country, the United States in this case," Putin added.

