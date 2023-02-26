West set a trap for Russia in Ukraine’s swamp: Expert

An expert on international affairs has said that China doesn't have the competence to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to ILNA, Jalal Sadatian has said that Putin imagined that as soon as he starts the war against Ukraine, Zelensky will escape from the country and the Kremlin can take over Ukraine by installing someone close to Moscow.

We saw that this assessment was false and it has been dragged into serious confrontation and both the U.S. and Europe have supported Ukraine, he added.

Many experts believe that the West has set a trap for Russia in Ukraine and Putin has entered the swamp, he noted.

Asked about the reasons for the rejection of China’s plan for mediation between Russia and Ukraine, he answered that the Westerners didn’t accept the peace plan of China, saying that the partiality of Beijing toward Russia is clear in this plan so it doesn’t have the competence for mediation.

