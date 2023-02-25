West doesn’t allow Putin to win Ukraine war: Expert

An expert on Russia has said that if the West faces Russia’s pressures to change the geographic scene in Europe, Washington will support the Ukraine war with weapons, not even money.

Commenting on the recent trip of the president of the U.S. to Ukraine, Nematollah Izadi told ILNA that “by conducting this trip, Biden has wanted to send this message that they don’t allow Putin to be the winner of the war and they want to increase their help to Zelenskyy and Ukraine in this regard.”

Putin and the Westerners expected that this war will be ended sooner but it didn't happen and because of that both sides are trying to end this war, he added.

So far, the U.S. has shown that it doesn’t want to support Ukraine with military aid, he said, adding that if the West faces Russia’s pressures to change the geographic scene in Europe, Washington will support the war with weapons, not just money.

