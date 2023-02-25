Demonstrators in West Bank, Gaza Decry Israeli Crimes in Nablus

Thousands of people attended rallies in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip to condemn the brutal Israeli military raid on the northern West Bank city of Nablus, where at least 11 Palestinians were killed and scores of others wounded.

The protesters took part in overnight demonstrations organized by the Lions’ Den resistance group, and in rejection of Israeli acts of aggression and massacres.

The participants waved the national Palestinian flag, held up pictures of those killed in Israeli military raids on the Jenin refugee camp, the city of Nablus, and East Quds, and chanted slogans in support of the resistance front, Press TV reported.

Demonstrators came on motorcycles or by cars in a show of solidarity with the Lions’ Den group, and set tires on fire at intersections while shouting loud chants of “God is Great.”

The presence of people in the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem, al-Khalil, Ramallah, and Nablus has been described as exemplary.

The Lions’ Den group had earlier urged Palestinians from all walks of life to participate en masse in the rallies.

Israeli forces launch raids on cities across the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to deadly attacks against residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were also injured.

