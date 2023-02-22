Biden’s trip to Ukraine was power maneuvering against Russia: Expert

An expert on the U.S. has outlined the messages of the trip of Joe Biden to Ukraine.

مطهرنیا در گفت‌وگو با ایلنا:

Asked about the messages of Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine, Mehdi Motaharnia told ILNA that “undertaking this trip a year after the Russian intervention in Ukraine has questioned seriously the honor and dignity of the Russian army and has put the advocators of Putin in a passivity situation."

Another message of this trip belongs to the people and the officials of Ukraine that have stood against the Russian intervention through national unity and realism, he emphasized.

The third is that this trip has an obvious message to the competitors of the U.S. in the international future, he said, adding that the EU is more harmonious with the U.S. in supporting Ukraine than in the past and the trip of the president of the U.S. to Ukraine in the current situation and after a year of starting the Ukraine war can be a kind of power maneuvering vis-a-vis Russia.

Putin's proponents believed that Moscow can seize Kyiv quickly but the game was so hard that different threats have been raised by the Kremlin and it is Ukraine that is recapturing some of the regions seized by the army of Russia, he noted.

endNewsMessage1