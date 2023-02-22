Palestinian Resistance Fighters Confront Israeli Forces in Jenin

Fierce confrontations took place between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance forces during a large-scale raid on the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Information Center, citing local sources, reported that the armed clashes broke out after Israeli forces violently stormed the refugee camp on Tuesday morning.

Videos circulated on social media showed the regime’s troops withdrawing from the area after they came under heavy fire, with resistance forces targeting patrols.

No casualties have been reported so far.

According to local sources, an Israeli spy balloon was flying over Jenin during the early morning attack on the area.

Israeli forces also raided the Fawwar refugee camp near the West Bank city of al-Khalil, arresting at least 15 Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media outlets announced that resistance forces have carried out 27 operations, including four shooting operations, against Israelis in the occupied al-Quds and West Bank during the past 24 hours.

Palestinian youths have also resisted Israeli settler’s attacks across the occupied territories.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.

endNewsMessage1