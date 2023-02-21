DeSantis criticizes Biden's visit to Kyiv

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized US President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine, saying the president was ignoring domestic problems by making an international trip that included a surprise trip to Kyiv.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized US President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine, saying the president was ignoring domestic problems by making an international trip that included a surprise trip to Kyiv.

Desantis, who is likely to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, commented in an interview with "Fox News" on Biden's sudden trip to visit Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, saying: "We have a lot of problems accumulated here in our country that he ignores."

“While he (Biden) is there, I think I and many Americans are thinking: Well, he’s very concerned about those borders that are on the other half around the world. He did nothing to secure our borders here at home," he said, adding, "Millions and millions of people poured across the border... and then we suffered the national humiliation of China flying spy balloons across the continental United States," he noted.

endNewsMessage1