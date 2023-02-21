The differences within the Kurdistan region are very wide: Sabah Zangane

An expert on West Asian issues has said that the differences within the Kurdistan region are very wide and the roots of these many differences have both historical aspects and aspects of today's realities.

Commenting on the article published in al-Sabah magazine about the dissolution of Iraq's Kurdistan region, which was met with Erbil's reaction, Sabah Zangane said that the differences within the Kurdistan region are very wide and the roots of these many differences have both historical aspects and aspects of today's realities.

"Due to having many facilities such as oil and mines, the region should be a prosperous region with a high level of culture and education, and with relatively decades of experience in the issues of democracy and the transfer of power between the main and basic parties, but this did not happen and the region is reduced to poverty. He was infected a lot and there is no news of income", he added.

"Erbil's relationship with the terrorist parties of the neighboring countries has generally caused the skepticism of the Kurds, and instead of creating peace, this region has always been subjected to terrorist activities against the neighboring countries, and these naturally spread dissatisfaction and created the need for the centralization of this region. direct the cases," he elaborated.

