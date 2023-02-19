Trump still the main candidate of Republicans: Shireen Hunter

An expert in the U.S. has said that Trump still is the main candidate of Republicans in the upcoming presidential elections in the U.S.

Commenting on Haley's presidential nomination, Shireen Hunter has told ILNA that she is very ambitious.

Haley doesn't worry about competition with anybody even Donald Trump, she said, adding that many Republicans want to move beyond Trump.

“Nikki Haley can use this opportunity and advance her goals,” she added.

She also emphasized that Trump is still the main candidate of Republicans in the upcoming presidential elections in the U.S.

