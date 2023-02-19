Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria

A fresh missile attack was launched by the Israeli regime on the Syrian capital Damascus and areas around it, killing five people, according to the Arab country’s health ministry.

According to Syria’s official SANA news agency, the country’s air defenses responded to Israel’s new missile attack, which took place early Sunday, intercepting most of those missiles.

Following the attack, SANA said, the Israeli missiles hit a number of residential buildings mostly in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus.

Meanwhile, the al-Mayadeen news agency reported that the Israeli strike hit areas in the Damascus countryside, Kafr Sousa neighborhood, and Tal al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of al-Suwayda in southwestern Syria.

A Syrian military source was quoted by SANA as saying that the Israeli missiles were fired from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some locations in Damascus and its suburbs, including residential neighborhoods inhabited by civilians. The source said most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syria’s air defenses.

Syria's health ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of whom were in critical condition.

A Syrian security source was also quoted by SANA as confirming that the country's air defenses had shot down most of the Israeli missiles before they reached their target.

The source added that technical and engineering teams were assessing the damage caused by the new Israeli act of aggression.

Israel frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

Syrian has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

In early November 2022, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad emphasized that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

endNewsMessage1