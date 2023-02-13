Bringing Happiness to the People

Kim Jong Il, the great leader of the Korean people

Chairman Kim Jong Il (February 16, 1942-December 17, 2011) devoted his whole life for the prosperity of his country and for the happiness of his people.

In the mid-1990s, the destiny of the country and the people was at stake. In the face of this worst-ever trial, he continued a forced march to bring happiness to the people, cherishing warmest and most ardent affection for the country and the people.

Having set “The people are my God” as his lifelong motto, he put his heart and soul into improving the people’s living standards. Various parts of the country, including factories, farms and even far-flung islands tell of his energetic guidance.

When formulating lines and policies, he always regarded the people’s demands and opinions as absolute standards, and when something was created for the people he would first ask if they liked it and if they felt happy with it.

Rain or shine, he would go his way without taking rest. Thanks to his devoted and painstaking efforts, modern light-industry factories, stockbreeding bases, fish farms, fruit farms and houses sprang up in different parts of the country, and even in the days of the Arduous March the people-oriented policies of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the state were administered continuously.

With ardent affection for the people, he was on the road of on-site guidance trip till the last moment of his life.

For the immortal exploits he performed for the country and the people, Chairman Kim Jong Il will live for ever in the hearts of the Korean people.

With an earnest yearning for him, who laid eternal foundations for building a powerful socialist country where they will enjoy happiness generation after generation, the Korean people are vigorously opening a new era of comprehensive development of socialist construction under the leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.