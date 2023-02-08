Netanyahu needs to resume normalization to control internal situation: Expert

An expert on Africa has said that Netanyahu is trying to resume normalization in order to manage the hard situation in Israel.

Jafar Ghanadbashi told ILNA that Netanyahu is trying to associate his new era of presence in power with the new round of normalization with the Arab countries.

In fact, the necessity of Israel's cabinet today is to get the stopped car of Abraham accords and the normalization up and running again, he underlined.

He also added that Israel is facing many political, economic, and social problems and this regime has engaged with challenge and difficulty without any exaggeration.

“In the region also, because of ISIS failure and the strengthening of Syria and Hezbollah, Israel is facing weakness,” he said, adding that because of these reasons, Israel is trying to drag Sudan into normalization to pave the way for salvaging the Netanyahu government during this sensitive time.

