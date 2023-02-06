China, U.S. need de-escalation: Expert

An expert on international affairs called the presence of China’s surveillance balloon in the sky of the U.S. unexpected and said that China and the U.S. need de-escalation.

Evaluating the shutdown of China’s balloon over the Atlantic Ocean with a missile by the U.S., Abdolreza Farajirad told ILNA that the news of the presence of China’s balloon in the sky in the U.S. was unexpected.

Referring to the relations between China and the U.S. during the last few months, he underlined that it is unreasonable that China wants to do it in this situation.

What is important politically is that maybe this balloon is not an important tool as a spy one, he said, adding that public opinion in the U.S. is so sensitive today that has led to the importance of China’s balloon.

De-escalation will never happen in the relations between the two countries but both China and the U.S. need to reduce tension, he noted.

