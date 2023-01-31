Palestinian operations against Israel will intensify: Expert

An expert on West Asia has said that the radical acts of the Israeli prime minister will elicit reactions from Palestinian groups.

Evaluating the recent decision by the new extremist cabinet of Israel for arming Zionists in the occupied lands, Mohsen Pak Aeein said that all the unsuitable acts that have recently been happening in Israel have a direct connection with the return of Netanyahu and his extremist militant views.

Israel has not only not stopped the settlement construction but also has put the issue of arming the Jews who are living in these towns on its agenda which means Israel wants to use its people as soldiers which is an anti-human act and is against the law in Israel, he noted.

It is necessary that independent countries of the world, the UN, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation apply pressure on this matter toward Israel in order to stop its anti-human acts against Palestine, he said.

endNewsMessage1