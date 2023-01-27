Israel moving toward internal conflict and ultimate collapse: Expert

An expert on West Asia has said that the war conditions have prevailed in the occupied lands and it is possible that a full-scale war will break out in Israel.

Analyzing the goals of the Zionist regime's attacks on the Jenin camp and the Gaza Strip, Hassan Hanizadeh told ILNA that the result of the heterogeneous composition of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet and the presence of five repressive extremist figures from right-wing religious Zionist parties in this cabinet shows that the cabinet has adopted a policy of repression.

The recent actions taken against the residents of the Jenin camp and the Gaza Strip show that Benjamin Netanyahu has taken the path of confrontation with the Palestinian nation, he added.

This policy is doomed to failure because war conditions have prevailed in the occupied lands and it is possible that a full-scale war will start in Israel, he said, adding that this showed that Netanyahu's cabinet is moving towards collapse as fast as possible because the international community is not ready to accept the extreme figures of the Zionist regime and this path will lead to internal conflict and ultimately the collapse of Israel.

Asked about the challenges the new government of Israel is facing like the recent demonstration of 100,000 opponents, he said that “it seems that these oppositions and demonstrations will be widespread and will eventually lead to the disintegration of the coalition cabinet, and probably a new cabinet will be formed in the occupied territories by the end of winter this year after early elections.”

