 Daesh Terrorist Leader Killed by Syrian Security Forces in Daraa Countryside

In an operation carried out by the security forces in Al-Muzayrib city in the western countryside of Daraa, a Daesh commander known as Muhammad Ali al-Shaghouri was killed.

The terrorist leader and two of his escorts, Ahmed Khaled Al-Masry and Mohsen Zitawi, were killed by the security forces after they stormed a Daesh terrorist headquarters close to a prep school in the northern part of the city of Al-Muzayrib, a security forces source told SANA news agency.

The source further said that the terrorist leader who was killed, known by the alias Abu Omar al-Shaghouri, was in charge of the terror attacks and assassination attempts across Daraa.

