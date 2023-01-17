Sadr's return to Iraqi political scene is blocked: expert

An expert on West Asian issues has said that the way of Muqtada al-Sadr returning to the political scene in Iraq whether legally or illegally is blocked.

Commenting on news on the possibility of the leader of the Sadrist movement's return to the political scene in Iraq, Jafar Qanadbashi told ILNA that for returning to the political scene, Muqtada al-Sadr has two ways ahead.

One way is legal mechanisms but this way is blocked now, he said, adding that Sadr’s illegal return has other obstacles because the other parties don’t accept his return.

Also, the parliament seats are full now, he added.

So the way of the Sadrist movement's return to the political scene in Iraq is blocked legally or illegally, he noted.

